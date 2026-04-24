“She has been diagnosed with cancer in the last few years. We take her to Silchar in Assam [120 km away] for treatment, often more than once a month. I have already spent close to five lakhs on this. And since I had to borrow the amount, I am now deep in debt. Even after selling some of my jackfruit trees for wood. The last one fetched 4,000 rupees,” says Ratish.

When there is carpentry work, Ratish gets paid Rs. 500 a day. In a month he makes 7,000 rupees at the most. But then there are times when he is unable to find work for two or three months. “That’s how I started going to Dharmanagar to sell the instruments. That could be our only source of money. I hardly have any savings. My eldest son works at a jewellery shop in the town and helps as much as he can,” says Ratish. His four children – three sons and a daughter – take care of Jyotsana’s hospital visits between them. The youngest daughter, Rimita, 17, is still in high school.

The minstrel’s only solace is his music. “I choose a song or a tune and keep playing on my own. No one has ever taught me. When I play the dotara, I lose all sense of time. I had never thought of making money from this. It was only five years ago, as I was struggling financially, that someone suggested making and selling dotaras.” He has sold 13 till now. He can get up to Rs. 5,000 for a piece. “Raw material for a piece itself costs 2,000 rupees. But I’ve never sold the first dotara I had made. I am too attached to it.” Ratish’s face lights up as he speaks.

Now he gets customers. “I am a lover of music and Ratish is quite a player himself. When I learned that he makes dotaras, I immediately asked him to make one for me,” says Surendra Nath, 45, a science teacher. He was Ratish’s first customer. He even encouraged him to make more pieces and invited him to perform at a local club.