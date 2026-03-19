“It was about six in the evening. It was raining. The bark was a little slippery. There was a big hive on a taare mara [Terminalia bellirica]. To cut it, I had climbed onto a honne mara [Pterocarpus marsupium], right next to it. These are big trees. Very tall trees.” The ones Arun Kumar is referring to can grow up to 130 feet.

“I was holding the smoky torch in my hand, but the bees were stinging me, and I wanted to get down fast. Suddenly, my foot slipped and I fell, 25 feet down to the ground, on my back.” He’s speaking of that dreadful evening of May 12, 2024 - the last day he stood on his own two legs.

Arun’s hands manoeuvre his worn-out chair through the small door of his 8 x 10 feet tin shed. Dark but for the little light flowing through that opening. It stands, almost hidden, on one side of the brick and mud house where the rest of his family resides. Less hidden, on the other side, are dovecotes on stilts, where a few pigeons that his father cares for live.