This story is part of a series by Parth M. N. supported by the Pulitzer Center.

Being deep in debt did not stop Keru Dahifale from hosting a feast for his entire village of Mohate in the first week of May 2025. Nearly 3,000 people turned up at the one-acre farmland in front of his tin-roofed hut and helped themselves to a massive spread of festive vegetarian food.

Cost: Rs. 1.5 lakh.

That’s the kind of money 70-year-old Dahifale does not have. So he borrowed it from a private moneylender at an interest of three per cent per month, or 36 per cent per annum. That could tighten the albatross around his neck after the disappointing winter cropping season. He had cultivated onions, but a drought saw the crop dry up and ate away his investment of Rs. 35,000.

Despite struggling to make ends meet, Dahifale never had second thoughts about hosting that feast. “Otherwise, the goddess wouldn’t bless me and grant my wishes,” he says.

Mohate village falls in the Pathardi taluka of Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar) district. Dahifale’s home is located on a curvy road descending from the famous Mohata Devi temple, a grand four-storeyed structure that was renovated between 2009 to 2013, at a cost of close to Rs. 20 crore. It is among the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in the state of Maharashtra with a footfall of 25 lakh per year.