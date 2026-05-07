Danamati Majhi spends half her pension on a toothpaste which lists jaggery and tobacco among its ingredients.

“I receive 1,000 rupees as pension and give 500 rupees to my brother’s daughter-in-law who provides me with food,” she points out. “The rest I spend on buying salt, chilly, soap, oil for massage and gudakhu.”

When this reporter teased her that it’s a lot to spend on toothpaste when she has only a couple of teeth left, she gave a small smile and admitted, “without it I don’t feel good. It’s an addiction, like you all have – of gutka [chewing tobacco].”

Danamati lives in a mud house with mud tiles as a roof. One has to stoop to enter the sparsely furnished one-room abode. A stone crusher to crush the ragi, a torch, a mud chulha [stove] and a bamboo basket with clothes are the main items here. The elderly lady sleeps on the mud floor.

As we begin talking, she pulls out the stone crusher and starts grinding as she speaks about her childhood, growing up here in Kalahandi, Odisha, among the poorest parts of the country.