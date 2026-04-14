It was evening when Durga and Narayanswamy’s performance of Gangamma neernaga jade henitavle ended. The Kannada play by Kotiganahalli Ramaiah is about constitutional rights over land and water. It is often performed across the state as a call to draw attention to untouchability.

As the last notes of their music died away, they placed a photo of Babasaheb Ambedkar on the street stage they had just occupied. Babasaheb Ambedkar was a scholar, social reformer and an advocate of equality, fighting for the rights of Dalits.

While people had sat through the play and listened intently, as soon as Ambedkar’s photo was brought out, the mood in the small village in Karnataka, changed instantly.

“When we place the photo, people guess our caste. They refuse us water. They ask us not to sit on their veranda. In some villages, organisers even cancel our performance,” says Narayanswamy.

Durga is questioned about her age, her marital status and more: “Do your parents and family allow you to perform like this?”