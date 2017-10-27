It is their laughter that catches our attention. Some girls are skipping with ropes, several boys are engrossed in a game of cricket, some children are running and a few stand aside alone, watching their schoolmates on the large playground.

As we wind up our day of shooting and recording for the Grindmill Songs Project of PARI in Daund taluka of Pune district, we are drawn by the laughter of the children of the zilla parishad primary school in Yeole vasti, a hamlet of Malthan village.

A game of cricket is on, played with some passion, and the boy at the batting end sees us approaching, armed with cameras, but quickly turns his eyes to the bowler and whacks the ball. The fielders run to fetch it.

A few girls gather around us. They need little encouragement to sing, though they are a bit shy at first. They look at each other for reassurance and to confirm that they’ve got the song right. Jitendra Maid from the PARI team teaches the kids a game that involves singing and dancing, and they form a circle, repeating every line and action he demonstrates.