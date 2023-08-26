தமிழில்: சவிதா
T
Kalahandi, Odisha|
SAT, AUG 26, 2023
பொலிவிழந்த பானைத் தொழில்
மண் பாண்டங்களுக்கு மக்களிடையே வரவேற்பு குறைந்ததோடு, விலையும் சரிந்ததால், காலாஹண்டியைச் சேர்ந்த குயவர்கள் தங்களின் பாரம்பரிய தொழிலை கைவிட்டு உலோக பாத்திரங்களை விற்கும் நிலைக்கு தள்ளப்பட்டுள்ளனர். கூடுதலாக விவசாயக் கூலி வேலைக்கு செல்கின்றனர் அல்லது புலம்பெயர் தொழிலாளர்களாக மாறியுள்ளனர்
Author
Editor
Translator
தமிழில்: சவிதா
Want to republish this article? Please write to [email protected] with a cc to [email protected]
Donate to PARI
All donors will be entitled to tax exemptions under Section-80G of the Income Tax Act. Please double check your email address before submitting.
PARI - People's Archive of Rural India
ruralindiaonline.org
https://ruralindiaonline.org/articles/scraping-the-bottom-of-the-pot-ta