Tejlibai Dhedhiya is slowly getting back her indigenous seeds.

Roughly 15 years ago, Bhil Adivasis like Tejlibai, farming in Alirajpur and Dewas districts of Madhya Pradesh, switched from indigenous seeds grown with organic farming methods, to hybrid seeds grown with chemical inputs. This led to a loss of heirloom seeds, says Tejlibai and explains the switch, “our traditional farming required a lot of labour and this was not compensated by the prices we got in the market.” The 71-year-old adds, “the labour time saved allowed us to migrate and do wage labour at higher rates in Gujarat as migrant workers.”

But now, in 20 villages in these districts, around 500 women are conserving their heirloom seeds and returning to organic farming under the guidance of Kansari nu Vadavno (KnV) which means ‘the felicitation of Goddess Kansari in the Bhil language (known locally as Bhilali). A mass organisation of Bhil Adivasi women, KnV was founded in 1997 to fight for women’s rights and deal with their health problems. After more than a decade of working on health issues, the Adivasi women who were part of the formation of KnV realised that returning to their traditional crops could help deal with their dietary issues.

At KnV, selected seeds are stored separately for selling and distributing among other farmers to spread biodiverse organic farming across the country, while the rest of the crop is kept for consumption, says Rinku Alawa, a resident of Kawada village. “After harvesting, we have to select the best seeds,” adds the 39-year-old Rinku.



Farmer and KnV member from Kakrana village, Raytibai Solanki agrees: “Seed selection is the best way to improve the quality of the seeds and increase their productivity.

Raytibai, 40, adds, “millets and cereals like sorghum were staple food of our Bhil tribe. Millets are the most water-efficient and nutritious of all cereals. Their cultivation is easier than other cereals like paddy and wheat.” She begins to list names of varieties of millets – batti (barnyard millet), bhadi, rala (foxtail millet), ragi (finger millet), bajra (pearl millet), kodo, kutki, sangri (little millets). “These are rotated with legumes like beans, pulses and oil seeds in biodiverse cropping to maintain soil fertility naturally,” she adds.