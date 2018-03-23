Raju Chowdhury is a Bahurupi – a persona of many (bahu) forms (rupi). Now 40, Chowdhury has been performing since he was 14. “I have been doing this for a long time,” he says. “Our forefathers were Bahurupi, now my children are too…”

Raju belongs to the Bedia community, a Scheduled Tribe that comprises around 5.8 per cent of the ST population in West Bengal (Census 2011). Around 40 Bedia families live in his village, Bishaypur, in Labpur block of Birbhum district, all of them traditionally Bahurupi performers.

In the video featured here, Raju is dressed as Tara sundori, an imaginary character. In local mythology, she is a form of Goddess Kali. Through this character, he narrates the story of the King of Burdwan – it’s an improvised tale, told in concocted words and rhymes, some of it in Bengali. Wearing ghungroos, he dances and sings at incredibly high energy and pitch in the 40-plus degrees Celsius heat of May (2017, when this film was shot in his village), with a wooden cane to keep the rhythm.

