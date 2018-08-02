It’s a postcard moment in Pavagada. At least at first glimpse. Bougainvillea clusters on the streets, colourful homes, ornate shrines and their hum of music reaching the ears of walkers in this rural town of Karnataka’s Tumkur district. It’s almost pretty, but not quite. Because we are talking s**t here.

It’s a word that needs to be asterisked because of privileged middle class sensitivities. Ramanjanappa, however, does not have that luxury. “I clean faeces with my bare hands,” says the safai karmachari from Kannamedi village in Pavagada taluka. If that isn’t bad enough, the only factor that could possibly mitigate this dehumanising work is also missing from the picture: the last time Ramanjanappa was paid his salary was in October, 2017.

Art makes an appearance on the walls of the town hall with murals of waste segregation, as it should. But that’s an officially-sanctioned façade in more ways than one, as we learnt from 20 manual scavengers, all Dalits of the Madiga community, who spoke of their desperation during a meeting in Ambedkar Bhavan, which is hardly 10 metres from the murals on the town hall.

The Rs. 3,400 Ramanjanappa used to receive every month could barely feed his family of five – his wife and three school-going children – for 30 days. He has now been without his salary for nine months.

While some have not received their wages, others haven’t got the increment they were promised months ago.