“Weaving cots is in my blood,” says a smiling Krishnawati, a third generation string-cot-maker. “I even got married to someone who is fond of the craft!” the 45-year-old from the Tharu tribal community tells us.

For almost three decades, Krishnawati and her husband Chandrapal Singh Rana have been making string cots – beds which have string bases in place of wood. They cut and fashion the legs of the cot from wood, and then weave the string base.

In summers, as temperatures rise, people prefer cots to beds, and so the craftspeople work from May through to September; the rest of the year they work as agricultural labour. Krishnawati earns a daily wage of Rs. 350 and Chandrapal a hundred rupees more. They get around 120-150 days of work in the year.