When she was younger, had better eyesight and was able to sit for longer durations, she could finish a decorative siga in just two to three days. When a marriage came up suddenly, Ambiya would light up a kerosene lamp and braid naksi sigas through the night. Naksi or naksha means artistic design or decoration. Skilled women would twist, braid and knot the jute fiber to make various types of sikas.

With advancing age and a painful back, she cannot sit for long hours now and it takes up to two months to finish one sika.

Her nimble fingers must continuously roll the messy jute fiber while beading and wrapping colourful threads into the braids to form various knots. “It’s a lot of pressure [on her fingers]. My fingers don’t work when I go to get ration,” says Ambiya, pointing out how biometric reading machines fail to read her fingerprints.

Working on sikas is seen as work for younger women, and she says people expect her to just sit around, and enjoy her meals! “Ami ki ogor barit thaike kheye aisi [Have I eaten from their home]?” asks Ambiya, brushing aside these taunts.

For Ambiya, making the jute hangers is not just about money; it is a passion and nostalgia of the time when she lived in a large joint family. “I learnt weaving sikas from observing my mother, sisters-in-law, and aunts. My father would sit there for hours and enjoy it as if it were some kind of entertainment – the making of beautiful knots,” adds the daughter of a former local jurist.

“Everyone is dead now and the land is also gone.” Her hands do not stop braiding but her smile wanes. But then it’s back when she adds, “people would ask me to cook when they organised any majlis, they would specially invite me to weddings and make sure I cooked the food.”