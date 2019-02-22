“Every day I walk one and a half kilometres to the well outside our village to fetch water. I do this four times a day. There is no water in our village. The summer will be harder. The water in the well is already falling…” said an anguished Bhimabai Dambale, who was participating in the Nashik-Mumbai farmers’ march this week, just as she did last year.
“I lost my paddy crop last year due to poor rain. Every year I used to get 8-10 quintals of paddy on our five acres. But this season it was not even two quintals. We can’t even get compensation for the loss because the land is not in our name. It belongs to the forest department,” added 62-year-old Bhimabai, who lives in Nirgude Karanjali village in Peint taluka of Nashik district.
After the paddy harvest, Bhimabai would cultivate ragi, urad and tur. All that has stopped this agricultural season. So Bhimabai has started going every day to villages like Deolali and Songiri, 30-40 kilometres away, to pluck grapes, tomatoes and onions. “I earn Rs. 150 a day and spend Rs. 40 on travel by shared autos. I earn every day, I spend every day,” she sighs.