Chobi Saha has been making paper packets for 25 years now. “First, I use a knife to divide a paper into three parts. That makes six pieces. Then I apply glue in circles. After that I fold the paper into a square and apply glue to the other side. This is how I make the packets,” she says.

The 75-year-old resident of Adityapur is talking to us as she sits working amidst the old newspapers strewn in the veranda and courtyard of her two-storeyed mud house.

When she started in 1998, her husband Anandagopal Saha was still alive. He looked after cows and goats of the people in the village and earned around Rs. 40–50 per day. “We were poor,” says Chobi Saha, who belongs to the Sunri community. “I decided to take up this work so that I could earn a little and feed myself.”

She began by collecting the newspapers discarded by her neighbours. Looking at the paper packets she got from local grocery shops, she taught herself how to make them. “I chose this work because all the materials are easily available and I can do it sitting at home,” she explains. “At first, I was slow, it took me 25 to 30 minutes to make a single packet,” adds Chobi.

“I could make only about a kilo [of bags] a day,” she continues.