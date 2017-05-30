It has been six months since Putul Daloi's husband, Chandan, died. The approach to her tiny home in Bengali Mohalla in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, takes you through streets crowded with cows and buffaloes. This is the heart of the dairy business, and the smell of cowdung hangs in the air. Most of the inhabitants of the mohalla are Bengali migrants.

On one wall of 26-year-old Putul's home is a poster of Durga, in her Kali incarnation. Beside it is an old photograph of her husband. A more recent photograph of him stands on a table with a lighted agarbatti before it.

Chandan Daloi, 30, had worked at the Vasant Square Mall for seven years. He was part of the housekeeping team employed by World Class Services Private Limited to provide cleaning services. On November 11, 2016, Chandan and another worker were asked to clean a septic tank in the mall’s premises. Chandan descended into the tank – without any protective gear – and choked on the poisonous gases. His colleague Israil jumped in to help him, but he collapsed too. News reports state that a beat constable used a rope to pull them out of the tank and rushed them to hospital. Chandan was declared dead on arrival. Israil survived.

"When I heard the news, I ran to the mall," Putul recounts, "but I was not allowed in. I was told that Chandan had been sent to Fortis Hospital. Hundreds of people from Bengali Mohalla gathered at the hospital, but we were chased away. I pleaded that he was my husband, I had to see him. Even my son was not allowed in. They chased us away as if we were criminals.

