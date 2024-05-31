“Aethe roti kath mildi hai, chitta sare aam milda hai [Here, food is scarce, but heroin is easily available].”

Harvans Kaur’s only son is a drug addict. “We try to stop him, but he still fights his way, takes all the money, and spends it on drugs,” says the hapless mother of the 25-year-old who is also a new father. She says drugs in the form of chitta (heroin), injections and capsules of psychotropic substances, are easily available in their village.

“If the government wants, they can stop drug abuse. If not, more of our children will die.” Harvans Kaur is a daily wage labourer who works at a potato storage unit in Raoke Kalan village. She earns Rs. 15 for each bag she packs, and she manages to pack around 12, making roughly Rs. 180 in a day. Her husband, Sukhdev Singh, 45, does daily wage work at a warehouse in Nihal Singh Wala, over four kilometres from their village Nangal. He also packs bags of wheat or rice, earning Rs. 300 a day when work is available. It is their earnings that the family must rely upon.

Coming right to the point, Kiran Kaur, her neighbour in this village in Punjab’s Moga district, says, “anyone who promises to eradicate drugs from our village will get our vote.”

Kiran’s clarity is no doubt tied to the fact that her husband is also a drug addict. The mother of two children, a three-year-old daughter and a six-month-old son, she says, “my husband works as a casual labourer and is a drug addict. He has been so for the last three years. Whatever he earns, he spends on drugs.”

Looking up at the large cracks in the walls of her eight-member family’s home she says, “where will the money to repair the rooms come from?”

