Hehehehe...ho...hehehehe...ho…”
Suddenly the sky above the orchard fills with countless birds. The winged creatures have been frightened into flight by the noises Suraj is making to evict them. As the caretaker of this pear orchard, keeping hungry birds away from the ripening fruit is his job. To scare them away he yells loudly and also tries shooting roda (clay pellets) from a kaman (bow) or gulel (a catapult).
Situated on the fringes of Tarn Taran district in north-west Punjab, Patti is famous for its fruit orchards. Migrant labour arrive annually to take care of the pear and peach trees. Their job is to keep away birds who could descend at any time and peck or pluck the ripening fruit. Workers like Suraj Bahardar who guard these fruit orchards are called rakhes.
In this orchard there are nearly 144 pear trees spread across two acres of land. The 15-year-old is their sole guardian in the fruiting season that lasts from April to August and he is paid a monthly salary of Rs. 8,000 by the owners.
“As soon as the trees start flowering, the landlords give their orchards away on lease. The thekedars who take them on lease appoint rakhes,” Suraj tells us. Most rakhes are migrant labour from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.