Back in Bihar, Suraj's father Aniruddha Bahardar assists the Patwari (headman) and is paid Rs. 12,000 a month – the only fixed source of income for the landless family home in Araria district’s Bhagparwaha village. According to Suraj, his father never wanted him to travel so far away to work but the family had no other option. “I heard one of my relatives say that one can get a lot of money out here,” adds Suraj. And that’s how he ended up coming to Punjab.

The family of six live in a kuccha house with khaprail (clay tiles) as roofing. His mother Surti Devi says, “In the monsoon the rainwater comes inside. All the huts in our village are made of mud walls, only a few have tin roofs.” The money Suraj earned in Punjab in 2022 has been spent on repairing the house, and not as he wanted to, on his education. “Looks like I have to come back to Punjab even if I don’t want to,” he said on the phone after returning home.

Surti Devi, 35, takes care of the household work and also works as a labourer when the needs arise. Suraj’s three younger brothers study in a government school – Neeraj is 13 years old and in Class 6, Bipin is 11 and in Class 4 and the youngest one, Ashish is 6 and in kindergarten. The family owns no land and have leased roughly 2.5 acres to farm, of which on 1.5 acres they have dug a pond to rear fish. On the remaining acre they cultivate paddy and vegetables. Whenever Suraj is at home, he takes some of the vegetables to sell at the mandi. The family can earn around Rs. 20,000 annually in this way, but it is not fixed.

Now home, Suraj is not sure what the future will bring. He may have to return to Punjab to earn again. His heart however, is set on an education: “Whenever I see other kids going to their school, I long to go too.”

This story was originally reported in Hindi.