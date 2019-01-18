“I’ve been amazed only once in my life,” says 60-year-old Bhaiyyan Kushwaha, while describing Mangal Singh’s water turbine. It’s a hot afternoon in Dashrara, a village in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Bhaiyyan is scattering wheat seeds in one part of his 15-acre farm. “This was barren land until the turbine made irrigation easy [for a while], some 30 years ago.”
He hesitates before describing how the turbine worked. “I am not educated,” he mumbles. He first saw a wooden wheel near the Sajnam river, close to his land, in 1987, at a small check dam built by local labourers. “The wheel was connected to a ‘gearbox’, and when water would flow in the wheel would turn and the water would reach us [some 1-2 kilometres away]. All I had to do to was insert wooden ‘gates’ to start or stop the flow of water through the machine.
But it wasn't the machinery that surprised Bhaiyyan as much as the conversation that followed: “When I asked how much it would cost, he said it was free. The turbine needed neither diesel not electricity to supply water. I was shocked.”