“A large part of the farmer’s savings were slashed by the diesel bills. My desire to help farmers led me to think about the possibilities of lifting water from streams and canals without depending on diesel or electricity,” Singh says. “I used to play with pinwheels [a simple wind-driven spinning toy] as a child. In my 30s, I had a brainwave – what if a large pinwheel, or simply, a wheel, could help pump water?”

Around 1986, Singh built a wooden wheel (two-metres in diameter, made from local babool wood) fabricated with 12 blades (flat wooden slabs fixed to the rim). In later years, he replaced the wood with iron sheets because wood was expensive and prone to decay in water. “The wheel was then mounted on a steel shaft and supported by two bearing blocks. The shaft was coupled with a gearbox for stepping up the speed of rotation. The gearbox had two ends – one end had a centrifugal pump to lift water and supply it till up to two kilometres through pipes, and the other end was mounted with a pulley.” By the 1990s, Singh improvised further and began to connect the pulley to run farm machines like a crusher or grinder.

In a 1998 study on the water resources of Bundelkhand, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, found much to appreciate in their analysis of the device. They said that manufacturing one turbine would cost Rs 1.8 lakhs and that “two turbines on one site have the potential to irrigate 200 hectares of land” and “considering 500 suitable hydrosites... for installing the Mangal Turbine, it is estimated that...25 MW energy can be easily generated.”

Singh, aware of the device’s utility, had already patented it in 1997 (patent no. 177190 of November 13, 1997) at the Patent Office, Delhi, which is administered by the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks. But that did not help take his innovation far.