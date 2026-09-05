"Put your heart into your studies. You can be an inspiration to other children in your community."

I must have been in Class 9 when Jitendra Sharma sir said those words to me in front of the entire class. I was so overwhelmed, I couldn’t utter a word then. It was for the first time that someone had shown such faith in me, a Musahar boy. His words kept playing in my mind even as I walked home. "You can be an inspiration..." I had never thought that way about myself.

That was the day when for the first time I understood that perhaps my education was not just about me. It may give courage to others around me to pursue their studies as well. I started working even harder. Every time circumstances plotted against me, I held on to Sharma sir’s words to steady my resolve. How far the word of a teacher goes! What a difference it makes! I realise that Sharma sir not only knew how to teach math, he could read the hidden potential of his students.

A teacher doesn’t just show you how to read books, a good one teaches you to read your dreams.

I am Ashish Nand, 25, from Majhawa village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district. We are Musahars. People hear a lot of things about my community, but they rarely understand us. The very word Musahar conjures up images of poverty, manual labour, and deprivation in their minds. I am sure there is some truth to it. For generations we have been among the most marginalised people in society. In Uttar Pradesh they put us in the Scheduled Caste list. Our ancestors also had no land, no steady employment and income. We are Dalits. Education has not been our privilege. Unlike some of the poor Brahmims in the village, it has never been a part of our lives.