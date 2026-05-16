Duleswari Saren’s ration card mentions her date of birth as January 1, 1963. But the frail and aging Santal tribal is decades older. “She must be almost 100,” says Pramila Kisku, her great-granddaughter who is around 16 years old.
We are seated outside the nonagenarian’s home in Baganpara, a neighbourhood in Santiniketan, West Bengal. Here, in the winding lanes, stray dogs and domesticated poultry jostle for space – the former lazing around, the latter busy pecking at the ground.
“Santiniketan…amar naatnir naam [Santiniketan…that’s my grand daughter’s name],” Duleswari’s voice trails off. And she smiles as she runs her fingers through her white hair, cut short.
“Ukun hoyechhilo [I had lice],” she tells us. “Who has the time to sit and pick them out? So, she chopped off my hair,” Duleswari, still smiling, points to Pramila, sitting next to her. “She [Pramila] makes me a cup of tea every day and cuts my nails,” Duleswari adds indulgently.