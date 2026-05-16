Pramila, a Class 11 student, is quick to fill in the gaps of Duleswari’s memory and gently correct her when required. Duleswari lives with Pramila and her great granddaughter-in-law Jaba, who has a baby of her own to look after. They are her primary carers.

From Pramila, we get to know that Duleswari and her husband used to work at a rice mill, while the elderly lady sits listening to someone else narrating her past. “We used to live in Bolpur,” she chimes in. The rest of that life comes to her in fragments – the memory of paddy, of labour. “They gave us wages.” Duleswari says, but cannot recall how much, or if those increased over the years.

Today Duleswari must rely on her carers to help with some of her daily activities, like taking a bath or going to the fields to relieve herself. She bathes at a community tap around 300 metres away. Duleswari claims she goes there on her own, but Pramila quickly contradicts her and adds that she has not taken a bath since the onset of winter, a few months ago.

Duleswari’s situation is not unusual. Around 70 per cent of the elderly in India are dependent on others for their daily living, with the situation being far worse for females, says the National Sample Survey (NSS) for 2017-2018.

“Sometimes, she goes off on her own when she sees we are not around,” says Pramila. “Then we have to go and look for her and bring her back,” the teenager continues, “she says she is going to her daughter’s house.”

At other times, Duleswari will wander off barefoot, saying she wants to collect branches of the neem tree. But she forgets her way back home, says Pramila.