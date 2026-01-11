“I was beautiful when I was young. But now I have no time to look after myself,” Noor (name changed) says with a sigh, sitting on the steps of her rented home, enjoying a few brief moments of leisure.

Working since she was 22 years old, Noor has laboured at construction sites, worked in a factory, and then as a domestic worker before landing her current job as a cleaner in a private hospital in Delhi. “Ever since I arrived in Delhi, I have just been working,” she tells PARI.

At the hospital in Rohini Sector 15, Noor helps out with nursing and cleaning tasks. She cleans the patients’ rooms and fetches food and water when required. If the nurses need help with bandages and patient follow-up, Noor pitches in. “I work for around 12-13 hours a day. I earn 11,000 rupees a month. That is not enough to survive in a city like Delhi,” she says. “I have to pay for rent, water and electricity.” These expenses add up to around Rs. 9,600 a month, Noor says.

In 2004, Noor came to Delhi with her mousi (maternal aunt) and husband. All of 21 years old, she was pregnant with her first child. The family, from Sulindabad in Bihar came to the capital city in search of work and better earnings. Noor wanted a better life.

Between 1991 and 2001, Bihar ranked second-highest in terms of migrants to Delhi-NCT. The Periodic Labour Force Survey (2024) data shows that this has not changed. More than 11 lakh people migrated from Bihar to Delhi, the survey says, with employment being the main reason.

After arriving in Delhi, the Noor’s family settled in the jhuggis (makeshift tenements) of Kashmere Gate. The young, pregnant bride’s first job was as a labourer on construction sites; later she worked in a factory in Swaroop Nagar.