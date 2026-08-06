The air in Garib Nagar is thick with dust. And grief.

An anti-encroachment drive, carried out between May 19–23, 2026, destroyed around 500 hutments in Bandra East, Mumbai. These are the homes of daily wage and domestic workers.

Rubble is everywhere.

Under a tarpaulin, Alia Sheikh, Ruksar Khan Afsar, Asma Sheikh and Hina Khan are sitting together. They have been sleeping on the pavement opposite what used to be their homes for decades in this predominantly Muslim neighbourhood.

On the evening of May 17, residents of Garib Nagar received a notice that all the settlements surrounding Bandra Junction will be razed within two days.

The festival of Eid, celebrated by most of the residents here, was just a few days away. “Insaan ki insaaniyat kahan hai [Where is the humanity of human beings]?” Alia, a 52-year-old homemaker asks this reporter. The new clothes she had bought for her daughter-in-law and three grandchildren remain packed with the rest of her belongings.