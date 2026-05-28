In his two decades of woodcrafting, Balbir Vishwakarma has built seven temples. There is little about building in the mountainous region of Uttarakhand that he doesn't know.

“Ye hamara khandani kaam hai, baap dada ke time se [This is our family occupation, from the time of my forefathers],” says Balbir as he places his hammer and chisel down on the warm deodar wood, and pauses to speak to PARI.

We are in the Jaunsar region. The warm morning sun has climbed over the ranges and is lighting up the spires of the temple dedicated to Mahasu Devta, still under construction when PARI visited at the end of 2025.

“Mandir banane ki shurwat hmesha neeche se hoti. Phele base banega phir uppar ka. Sabse jaroori hai pillar jispe dhancha khada hoga [The temple is always built bottom-up first, so the base is made first then the top. The most critical is the pillar on which the frame will rest],” Balbir tells us looking around at the structure.

The master craftsman recalls that the longest time spent on a single temple was nine years for the one in Thaina village – there were a number of decorative elements. Smaller temples can be finished in one-two years.