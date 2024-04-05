“There used to be a huge sakhua gaach [tree] here. People from in and around Hijla village would meet at this spot and hold a baisi [meeting]. When the British noticed these daily gatherings, they decided to cut the tree… its blood dripped. The stump of the tree then turned to stone.”



Rajendra Baski is narrating this centuries-old tale sitting where the tree used to stand in Jharkhand’s Dumka district. “The trunk of that tree,” says the 30-year-old, “has now become a sacred place for worshipping deity Marang Buru. Santal (also spelt Santhal) tribals visit this place from Jharkhand, Bihar and Bengal to offer their prayers.” Baski, a farmer, is the present nayaki (priest) of Marang Buru.



Hijla village is located in the Santal Pargana division, outside Dumka town, and has a population of 640 people as per the 2011 Census. The legendary Santal Hul – an uprising by Santals against British administration – began on June 30, 1855, under the leadership of Sido and Kanhu Murmu of Bhagnadih village (also known as Bhognadih), roughly a hundred kms from Hijla.