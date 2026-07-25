“On October 29 Galsingh complained against the Banjaras in the village for encroaching upon the 33 acres of agricultural land allotted to us, Bhilalas, under the Bhoodan [land-gift] scheme. They had started occupying it by erecting huts on it. The complaint made the Banjaras angry and two days later they assaulted Galsingh brutally. He was gravely injured in the attack and was taken to a hospital in Indore – where he died a month later. We complained to the administration more than once but because of the influence of the powerful people in the village and political pressure nothing happened.” Kallu Bhilala recalls the 2024 violent conflict between two communities in Guna’s Panehti village over a piece of land that neither seemed to own. He was also one of those who was injured in the incident.

Following the news of Galsingh's demise, violent altercations broke out between the Bhilala Adivasis and the Banjara community. This resulted in 10 Banjara homes being set on fire. Several families from both communities were left homeless. Scores of people fled the village out of fear and were forced to spend freezing nights under the open sky.

“Our ancestors were given Bhoodan pattas,” Galsingh Bhilala, 46, had told this reporter when we met him in early 2024. “They settled here some 50-55 years ago. Today these pattas are known as bhoo swamitva patta [land ownership deeds]. But after so many years we have failed to get true ownership of the land. It is a burning issue for all the Bhil, Bhilala [a subgroup of Bhils] and Sahariya Adivasis of this area. There are many Adivasis in this Bamori tehsil whose farms are occupied by the dabang [landlords from the dominant community].”

“A number of Bhoodan pattas falls under the village khasra [land parcel number],” he had explained then, “and others have encroached upon them. Patwari, tehsildar, none have been able to demarcate the land for us till date.” In the absence of revenue officers completing the process, communities are in constant conflict. Galsingh had explained this months before one such event cost him his own life.

The major issue in all such conflicts is a simmering, highly complex, land conflict and a multilayered mess. The one that has pitted Adivasis against other Adivasis in the area, and has led them into conflicts with not so well off Other Backward Classes, dominant community landowners, forest officials, and politicians.

This reporter has seen many of these conflicts around Adivasi land since 2022 when he started documenting them. Rampyari of Dhanoriya village in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna was burnt alive that year in her own field by dominant-caste landlords. That too after she had won a 20-year-long legal battle for the right over her land. Violent conflicts like these over land rights predate her death and are raging even today.