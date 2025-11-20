This story is part of a series by Parth M. N. supported by the Pulitzer Center.

Asma Khan, 75, travelled over 100 kilometres in search of a magical remedy to treat a daughter afflicted with severe mental health issues. It has been over 12 years, but both mother and daughter are yet to return home.

Born to a family of labourers in a village of Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad) district in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, Fatima had a troubled youth. She suffered from acute dizzy spells, which often left her unconscious. This progressively worsened and triggered violent episodes too.

“We spent years taking her from one doctor to another,” says Asma. “We sold our livestock to treat her, but nothing worked. Her condition kept deteriorating and we could tell she was losing her grip on reality.”

One day, Fatima stopped recognising anyone and fell into a deep depression. She was already in her early thirties, and her parents were running out of options. Her sinking mental health perplexed her mother and father, who also had to worry about fixing the family’s next meal.

“She would tear apart her clothes, and we didn’t know how to control her,” Asma recalls. At which point, a neighbour made an out-of-the-box suggestion.

Over 100 kilometers away from their own village lies another, with a shrine that’s around 117 years old. As the legend goes, Hazrat Haji Abdur Rehman Shah, aka Sailani Shah Baba, came to Pimpalgaon Sarai around the late 19th century. This village is about 20 kilometres from Buldhana town in the Vidarbha region. Sailani Baba had the reputation of freeing people ‘possessed by evil.’ And the dargah built here in his memory came up in 1908 – the year he passed away.

Since then, an annual Urs festival is celebrated in March, which is attended by lakhs of devotees.