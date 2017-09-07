In 2007, Kadpe debarred Pote from the land and asked him to pay Rs. 3 lakhs in cash to get the land back. “I paid Rs. 2,86,000 over the next five years,” says Pote, who worked harder than ever on his remaining 2.25 acres. “I implored him to let the balance 14,000 rupees go. But he released just over two acres of my farmland. Since then, three acres is with him. He is asking 12 lakh rupees for it.”

It took Pote years to divulge these details to the police. “Kadpe is a strongman here,” he says. “I would not be surprised if he has sugarcane parcelled at his bungalow from every village around Ashti. He has not let any other sahucar settle in. I was scared to take him on.”

But in May this year, Murlidhar Kekan, 33, who lives right across Kadpe’s bungalow in Ashti, filed an FIR (first information report) against Kadpe and started collecting evidence. He collated a list of 133 farmers who had collectively lost around 400 acres of land. “The 400 acres still with him are after returning close to 400 acres to various farmers against a lot of money and their crops,” says Kekan. “He has captured seven acres of my land as well.”

The case was later moved to the Jalna crime branch, where police inspector Rajendrasingh Gour is examining the documents related to the case – property papers, land records, loan registers – which he says are all dubious. “There is no doubt he is a sahucar ,” he says. “The give and take of his land deals exceeds 1,000 acres. It looks like a typical sahucari case. The investigation is on; we will shortly file the chargesheet.”

While this could invoke sections of the law related to cheating, extortion and other crimes, the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act of 2014 – which has barely been put to use – requires moneylenders to be licenced, and, among other measures caps the interest rate at 12 per cent per year. Meanwhile, Kadpe has approached the high court seeking cancellation of the FIR.

What Kekan does not mention immediately is that Kadpe is an old family friend and is married to Kekan’s cousin. And it is their now divergent political affiliations, Kadpe claims, that have driven Kekan’s allegations.



Kadpe spent nearly three decades with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), then defected to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) last year. He is now said to be close to Dhananjay Munde, NCP member of the state’s Legislative Council. “I was a [considered a] ‘respected businessman’ and a ‘farm leader’ for years,” he says, sitting in his office on the ground floor of his lavish bungalow. “The moment I joined the NCP, I became a ‘ sahucar’ ? Buying and selling of land does not make everyone a sahucar . It is business.”

Kadpe declines to be photographed. “Forget about this case,” he says. “I will prove my innocence in court. You have come from far. Have a cup of tea.”