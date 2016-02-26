It's A Steal



- In 1970, the Gandhamardan Block-B mining lease was awarded to Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

- In 2013 the Shah Commission pointed out various illegalities in the mine, including mining over 1.2 million tonnes of ore from 2000 to 2006, without the required forest clearance. Two forest offence cases are ongoing in the Keonjhar district court.

- In January 2015, the state government, on behalf of OMC, applied for forest clearance to expand annual production to a whopping 9.2 million tonnes of ore over 1,590 hectares. This area includes over 1,400 hectares of forest spread across seven Adivasi villages.

- OMC estimates the annual sale value of the ore to be Rs. 2,416 crores. It proposes to mine this area over the next 33 years for a total of 300 million tonnes of ore.

- The Ministry of Environment and Forests is currently considering the forest clearance proposal.

Source: The Justice M.B. Shah Commission Enquiry Into Illegal Mining report; forest clearance submission for Gandhamardan Block-B

“I sign like this. In Oriya. I have never studied English in my life. How would I sign in English?” asks a bewildered Gopinath Naik, getting off his bicycle in Urumunda village.



Naik, a member of his village’s Forest Rights Committee, has just seen an English signature, claiming to be his, as certifying a gram sabha (village assembly) resolution, claiming to be his village’s.

The resolution records the consent of Urumunda’s villagers to handing over 853 hectares of forestland to the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC). It is one among seven identical gram sabha resolutions submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in January 2015, as part of a forest clearance application by the Odisha state government and OMC.

