There are multiple tasks involved in salt cultivation "He used to work as a labourer before this, loading salt wagons,” says Sharda Ben. “Stacking the sacks of 50 to 100 kilograms, we used to make 300-350 rupees. I used to go to the factory to fill salt bags. It was a kilometre away from home, and I would go at 6 in the morning to come back by 5 in the evening. No fixed wages. We get paid for the work we do. My two daughters and I used to work there. For every 1,000 bags that we filled, we got 80 rupees. So, for a full day's work between the three of us we would make anything between 450 to 500 rupees," Every word that drops from Sharda Ben's lips reveals hard truths.

"One of the girls got married, the other left the work. It is not the kind of job one can do all alone. We need at least three. You have to pack the bags, stitch them up to seal, making sacks of 25 or 50 kgs. It is a lot of work. We would use a spade to gather the finely ground salt," Sharda Ben says wiping the sweat off her face with the sleeve of her blouse and cleaning the mud stuck on her hand with her fingers.

Garakam also includes the sinking of a well. The workers dig until they reach the subsoil water. "Earlier for salt cultivation we used to dig wells in the desert that were 25 to 60 feet deep. Today we have to use a borewell to reach the ground water at 80 to 250 feet," says D. K. Vaniya. "Quite a while ago, when we used to go to the desert the whole of Kharaghoda would mourn and wail. Once we were in the cart, we would not return for the next seven to eight months," recalls 80-year-old Shanta Ben Marsuniya. "Kaam kathun kharu, pan pela jevu kaathun nath rayun, technologyne lidhe. [Of course, the work is challenging but not as much as before, thanks to technology]," adds young Anil Padaliya.

"Our pata is easily 37 kilometres away form Kharaghoda, but still we manage to go to the village once a week, sometimes once a month, pick up the stuff we need and come back. Even the vegetable vendor comes here on his bike; the tanker comes with water, both for drinking and for household use every week. The solar panels have also eased our work. [That is, all electrical appliances can be used on solar energy where manual labour was once required]. When we use the rake and comb the fields we wear boots," Anil sums up the many changes that have come to mark the lives of the agariyas.