This story is part of a series by Parth M. N. supported by the Pulitzer Center.
A mere link to a YouTube channel from his cousin cost Amol Khandekar more than twice his monthly income. And it wasn’t even phishing.
The 35-year-old labourer, barely making ends meet, watched the link and boarded an early morning bus. With him was his 11-year-old son diagnosed with a cyst in his head and an ailing mother struggling with weak joints. The nine-hour journey in a broken state transport bus stiffened her knees further but it was going to be worth it. Amol’s cousin had assured him that the answers to their health concerns lay in that YouTube channel.
The channel hosted a series of videos involving a bearded 'godman' with white chalk smeared across his forehead, addressing a smitten audience of thousands. From family troubles to alcoholism, from professional hiccups to cancer, from mental health issues to love life, Rajendra Gadge ‘Maharaj’ had a remedy for everything.
According to his channel, Gadge completed a 12-year spiritual course of Datta, a mythological monk venerated as an avatar of Lord Vishnu. “As a result of his dedicated spiritualism, Dattaguru blessed Gadge Maharaj,” the ‘about’ section adds. Ever since then, “he has been solving the problems of his pilgrims with the help of medicine and prayer.”
With 183,000 subscribers to the YouTube channel, officially named Dattadham Sarkar Sangamner, and cheerleading comments under each of the videos, Amol thought: “He must be doing something right.”