Belonging to a small village near the town of Pandharpur, Amol had dropped out of school and started working odd jobs to help his parents. “I currently work as a driver for a trader,” he said. “My job is to carry harvest from different farmers in the region and transport it to the mandis.”

It is a two-person job: one drives the tempo, the other loads the gunny bags in the boot. But Amol doubles up and does both for extra income. For this unforgiving, backbreaking work, he gets Rs. 10,000 per month – his only source of income. His ten-acre farmland is fertile but barren – being mired in a family land dispute.

Amol’s income barely sustains his five-member household. His mother, Ranjana, in her late 60s, put off going to the doctor to treat her increasingly throbbing joint pain for the very same reason. But when his son Rohan developed a lump over his right eye, Amol nervously rushed him to a doctor, who asked him to do a CT scan.

The results weren’t alarming. Rohan had a benign cyst which would recede with a regular course of medicines, the doctor said. However, a neighbour in the village suggested that the lump in his head could be the reason behind Rohan’s low grades in school. At which point, Amol’s cousin sent him the YouTube link, advising him to visit ‘Gadge Maharaj.’

“Since we were going in any case, my mother decided to join us too for her joint pain,” Amol explained.

After a nine-hour bus ride, the three of them crammed themselves in a shared rickshaw to reach their final destination. Arriving at the sprawling complex of Rajendra Gadge’s ashram in the village of Wadgaon Pan in Ahilyanagar district (formerly Ahmadnagar), Amol couldn’t believe his eyes. He expected a rush but not a sea of people from across caste and class groups lining up to listen to Gadge. Among them was a man with a catheter, who could barely stand straight or hold his head upright.

The hustle and bustle to get a glimpse of the 'godman' reassured and worried Amol at the same time. The rush validated his decision to come all the way to Sangamner – the taluka in which the ashram is located. But it also made him wonder how in the world he would be able to get a one-on-one audience with Gadge.