“No one was touching her; everyone kept their distance. Jab doctor sahab aaya to wo bhi haath mein gloves pahan ke, muh dhak ke check kar raha hai [When the doctor came, even he wore gloves and a mask during the examination].”

Sunita Laguri is familiar with hospitals – she has taken her daughter to them more times than she cares to remember.

Her seven-year-old daughter Riya was diagnosed with thalassaemia when she was just five months old. Thalassaemia is a genetic blood disorder, and the type that Riya has requires a treatment of regular and lifelong blood transfusions. So, Sunita is used to bringing her in twice a month and is familiar with the government hospital's staff.

But the visit in September 2025 is one she won’t ever forget.

She had left home hoping to apply for the Rs. 1,000 monthly assistance under the state’s Swami Vivekananda Nishakta Swavlamban Protsahan Yojana. She was told to do extra tests for the application.

Sunita waited and when the results came back, one test changed everything. Her daughter was HIV-positive. She had contracted the human immunodeficiency virus. If untreated, HIV can lead to the dreaded AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome).

“We had never heard of it. We don’t even know what this illness is,” said Sunita weeks later, still in shock, sitting outside her one-room kuccha house with Riya. Her husband Vijay often migrates for work and was hoping to bring back enough money to rebuild their home this time. The family of five belong to the Ho community, classified as a Scheduled Tribe in Jharkhand.