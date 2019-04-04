In 1930, a 16-year-old Adivasi girl, Deimathi Dei Sabar, led an an uprising against the British in Saliha village in what is today Odisha's Nuapada district. In 2019, a 13-year-old schoolboy, Rahul Ramanathan, retells her story in pictures in a PARI book.

Published on April 4, 2019.