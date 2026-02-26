R. Nallakannu 1925-2026

R. Nallakannu, one of the last living heroes of India’s freedom struggle, passed away on February 25. He was 101, and certainly the last of that tribe in Tamil Nadu. He was one of the vanishing generation of anti-colonial fighters who featured in my book The Last Heroes: Foot Soldiers of Indian Freedom.

On Independence Day 2022, the Tamil Nadu government gave him the Thagaisal Thamizhar Prize – the state’s highest award, worth Rs. 10 lakhs. Comrade RNK, as he was better known, accepted the prize but returned the Rs. 10 lakhs to the CM’s Relief Fund – adding Rs. 5,000 of his own to it. Such was the man who was also a founding leader of the farmers’ movement in the state. His passing marks the end of an era in Tamil Nadu.

Read R. Nallakannu’s fight for many forgotten freedoms