“We have made these as our homes,” Halamma says, pointing to the four crossed squares on the edges of a 5X5 grid. The grid and its squares are painted on the grey tiles of a raised platform behind the village temple where they are sitting and playing. Each crossed square represents a player’s home. Each home hosts a player’s four pawns – differentiated by the colour or size of the bangle pieces. The player decides which one to move upon throwing the tamarind seeds /dice. There appears to be some strategy, but we don’t seem to get it. There is a crossed square in the centre which remains a mystery to us.

“When all the bangle pieces from a player reach the crossed square in the centre, the game is over,” says Nagraj. He is a quiet spectator in his 50’s sitting behind the women in the circle, who comes alive to mansplain. “After working in the paddy fields and eating their lunch, they gather here to play. There is no entertainment inside the house. No power, no television. So, they all play till four [in the afternoon],” he says.

Halamma places the tamarind seeds in our hands, pulling us back into the game. Another chance. This time, the seeds land neatly on the painted board. Two out of the four with the right side up. Cheers follow, and our piece of bangle trudges two squares ahead. We still haven’t got the name of this game.

“It is called katte manne,” another young man from the village, overhearing our conversations with the women, jumps in.