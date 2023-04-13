We face many challenges during the growing season. Flocks of peacocks and groups of monkeys ruin the crop.If I'm not careful, the whole crop can be destroyed overnight. We are always at the mercy of rains, cold weather, chill winds; Unpredictable rains often take away the fruits of our hard labour.

It is impossible to be a full-time farmer and earn enough for a living.I spend anywhere between 35,000 to 38,000 rupees and I earn around 45,000 rupees. It works out to around 10,000 rupees a season. I end up having to take loans as this isn’t enough for our daily expenses.

I spend almost all my money in preparing land for the next harvest, pay water tax and to settle my loans and debts.

I am barely left with 5,000 rupees to run my family for the next 5 months. My wife works as a daily- wage worker, and my son supports me in agriculture. I cannot educate him due to lack of money. I get labour for harvesting and weeding in my village and I pay about 400 rupees as daily wages.