Sitting in his open-air workshop, surrounded by large tamarind trees, Maniram Mandawi is chiselling a flute – an instrument that makes music when the wind whistles through, but which can also serve as a sturdy ‘weapon’ to scare away animals. “Those days,” says 42-year-old Maniram, of when he was young, “there were tigers, cheetahs and bears in the jungle, but if you swung this they stayed away from you.”
He calls the bamboo instrument a ‘swinging flute’ – or the sukud bansuri in Chhattisgarhi. It does not have a mouth, just two holes, and has to be swung in the air to be played.
Each flute that 42-year-old Maniram makes – he can chisel one a day – fetches him around Rs. 50 at exhibitions in nearby towns or from handicraft organisations. Customers then purchase the flutes for at least Rs. 300 apiece.
It was a chance meeting with a master flute-maker, Mandar Singh Mandawi, that brought Maniram to the bansuri craft nearly three decades ago. “I was around 15 years old,” he says, “and had gone to get firewood from the forest when he called out to me and said ‘you are not going to school. Come, I will teach you something’.” So Maniram happily dropped out of school and began working with the late master craftsman.