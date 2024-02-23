I am tired. My body and mind are heavy. My eyes are filled with the pain of deaths – deaths of the oppressed around me. I am not able to write the many stories I have worked on. I feel numb. Even as I begin to write this story, the government is demolishing the houses of Dalits in Anagaputhur, Chennai. I am further paralysed.

I still cannot distance myself from the deaths of the workers in godowns holding firecrackers, in Hosur, Tamil Nadu on October 7, 2023. I have documented 22 deaths till now. Of these, eight were students between the ages of 17 and 21 years. All of them worked in godowns which held fireworks. All the eight students were from the same town and close friends.

From the time I started learning photography, I have been curious about the people who work in firework factories, godowns and shops. I tried for long yet I couldn’t get the required permissions. Through all my enquiries, I was told that the godowns will never give permission. It was not easy to get in, forget taking photographs.

My parents never bought us new clothes or crackers for Diwali. They couldn’t afford them. It was my paternal uncle – my father’s eldest brother who bought us new clothes. We would always go to our uncle’s place to celebrate Diwali. He would also buy us crackers and all the children, including my uncle’s, would burst them.

I was not too interested in bursting crackers. As I grew up, I completely stopped bursting them. I had also stopped celebrating festivals, including Diwali. Only after I ventured into photography, I began to understand about the lives of the proletariat.

I learnt a lot of things through photography. Every year during Diwali, there were fires and accidents at cracker godowns. I was in a place where I didn’t care much about such accidents.

