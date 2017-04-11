There was no mistake about it. It was an elephant out there. With a man sitting on top of it. We were walking along a deserted stretch on the Surguja-Palamu border when we first saw man and beast. At least we thought we had. The three of us checked this out with each other. We were not, however, in a hurry to go and check it out up close.
It annoyed Dalip Kumar, who had come down from Chandwa to meet me. Our attitude, he pointed out, was absurd. “If we saw the same sight in Patna or Ranchi or any other urban town, we would not think it odd at all. This is jungle. Elephants belong here. And we are being stupid.”
Maybe that’s why we were being stupid. This was jungle. Dalip was being perfectly logical, of course. But he confessed to a marked lack of enthusiasm himself when it came to following up logic with action. Besides, for a while, we were not sure we had really seen a man on top.
By this time, though, the man had seen us. He waved out cheerfully and steered his huge vehicle in our direction. Her name was Parbati and she was as gentle a soul as you can meet anywhere. His own name, fittingly, was Parbhu.* He was taking her to a temple in some place we had never heard of. They made the rounds of all the temples in the area, he explained. There they could earn some money. More, if there was a festival on. Also, the good people of the villages en route gave them a bit of food and cash.
Parbhu said he lived in Surguja in Madhya Pradesh. But he and Parbati moved about on both sides of the border with Palamu. The single district of Surguja is larger than Delhi, Goa and Nagaland combined. Palamu belongs to Bihar.** Both are among the poorest districts in the country. That is, they have very large numbers of poor people. In terms of resources, both are fabulously rich.