Parbati is probably of distinguished lineage. The elephants of Surguja were famous in history for their crucial role in battle. As the district gazetteer puts it: “In medieval warfare, elephants were the most important source of strength. Hence, the Surguja State of Chattisgarh was one of the important centres from where elephants were procured during that period. The relationship of the Sultans of Malwa with the rulers of Surguja was calculated on this basis: that they assured Malwa of a constant supply of elephants.”

Malwa, in fact, considered this the most important reason for retaining its suzerainty over Surguja. It was hard, though, looking at them, to visualise the ancestors of Parbhu and Parbati as fierce and warlike. Parbhu seems the soul of docility. And Parbati looks about as warlike as a rabbit. (If you can imagine a very, very large, peaceful rabbit.)

Nomadic notions of nearby

Dalip, I, and the driver of the ancient jeep we had hired in Ambikapur*** had been searching for a village we never finally found. We had parked the jeep near a small Birhor colony. The Birhors are a very ancient tribe of the same Austro-Asiatic language group as the Ho, Santal or Mundas. A nomadic people of the Chottanagpur belt, they move mainly around Palamu, Ranchi, Lohardaga, Hazaribagh and Singhbhum. They are a vanishing tribe, with just around 2,000 of them remaining today, perhaps less.

This clan of Birhors had told us of an interesting village that they said was ‘nearby’. We were now in the process of learning, many miles down the road, that it is fatal to accept a nomadic person’s concept of ‘nearby’. We had left the jeep, which had been giving us trouble, in the care of the Birhors and gone ahead on foot.

The driver had wanted to go with us. He was scared of the way the Birhors looked, he said. Now he was scared of the way Parbati looked. Dalip made some terse remarks on how he thought the driver looked, but the man went with us just the same.

Parbhu generously offered us a ride. We accepted. I had been counting the number of different forms of transport I had used since I set out on my project months ago, in mid-1993. They ranged from country boat and raft to the tops of trains. An elephant was not on the list. Some distance down the trail, we sat down to talk to Parbhu. The search for the village was forgotten. Here was something truly interesting. And ‘nearby’. We wanted to know how he fed and maintained Parbati.

Using our expert interviewing skills, we spent the next hour-and-a-half learning precisely nothing. Parbhu was sweet but cagey. He said they lived okay, off the alms they got from people and at temple fairs. In some parts of the country that would be true. Here it could not be. “You *%*#* liar,” said Dalip. “That thing needs 200 kilos of grass. Plus other food. I’ll tell you what you do. You let her forage in the cultivated fields nearby, don’t you?”

This was probably true. Parbhu denied it flatly. “We may as well interview the bloody elephant,” said Dalip. “She’d be more truthful. He can’t get too deep into the forests to feed her. There are real wild elephants up there. And other creatures. No, he loots the fields. He just takes her out there and lets her devastate the crop.” As we discussed her diet and bills, Parbati kept playing with Parbhu, her trunk running over his head. That she loved him was clear. If he looted the fields, he did a good job of it.