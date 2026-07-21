One afternoon in October 2021, a sudden burst of heavy winds followed by torrential rain alarmed Shinde. His soyabean harvest was neatly piled up in his fields, ready to be taken to the market for sale. He had covered it with a plastic sheet for protection from rainfall, but his farmland was dangerously close to a creek, making it vulnerable to flooding.

Shinde rushed towards the farm, not far from his home. He staggered to keep his balance amidst swaying trees, their fluttering leaves barely clinging to the branches. The roar of the rain as it lashed the tin-roof homes created a prolonged hiss.

“The water was gushing into my farm when I reached,” Shinde recalls. “I had to salvage my harvest.”

He tried to kickstart the motorpump to drain out the water. But the winds had dislodged the wire connecting the electricity pole and the line that delivered power to his farmland. The motorpump wouldn’t start. Desperate, he rushed to the transformer to turn the main switch off before climbing to the top of the pole to fix it.

“Farmers do that all the time,” Shinde says. “I couldn’t afford to call the electricity board and wait for them to fix the issue. In any case, they never come on time for farmers. All I could think of was my soyabean harvest.”

He had invested over a lakh of rupees in its cultivation and the harvest was worth even more. “I can’t let it rot under water,” he thought as he climbed the pole with ease, guided by muscle memory. It wasn’t the first time he had done it. But it would be the last.

As Shinde reached out to the wire with his left hand, an electric current sliced through his body. He collapsed, losing consciousness. He had confused the position of the transformer switch. “I thought I had to pull it down,” Shinde says. “In fact, I switched it on before climbing the pole when it was already off.”

Fortunately, Shinde fell from the pole onto a haystack under it. Other farmers rushed him to hospital. The doctor managed to save his life but not his left arm. It was amputated from the shoulder. Shinde lost control of his right hand too – he can’t close the palm to make a fist or move his fingers at all. When he has to make a call, he holds his mobile like a saucer and has a conversation on the speaker phone.

“I used to work the tractor and slog it out on the farm,” Shinde says with a wistful smile. “That’s all gone now. I can only be thankful that I didn’t turn into ashes on the spot.”