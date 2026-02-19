I remember Shahidul speaking to me during that last visit. “We cannot manage the expense if we were to keep him in the hospital. He does not have the Ayushman Bharat card to avail free treatment.” Shahidul, who migrates for work, had been at home then for more than 10 months to look after his ailing father. An added loss of an income of Rs. 20,000 every month for a family already in deep emotional and financial distress.

Kader suffered his first stroke in 2019. Three of his sons who migrate to work, either to coffee plantations in Kerala or as drivers in Arunachal, were at home. But they didn’t take their father to the hospital then. They had bigger worries. Kader was fighting his case against ‘Doubtful’ or D-voter status in the Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT). The FT in Barpeta had already declared both his wives Ajimon Nesa, 46, and Marjina Khatun in her early fifties, as foreigners.

They were in the middle of challenging the verdict in the Gauhati High Court, the updated final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was out, and the names of all the family members had been removed from it.

“Being in the middle of contesting the D-voter cases, we did not think of taking him to the hospital,” says 33-year-old Mohidul Islam. Even though not related to them, Mohidul is treated by the family as a 'grandson'. “It was not a major stroke. Villagers suggested that the local healer can treat the ‘one-side illness.’ We took him there, he became stable after the treatment but remained paralysed.”

The trials of Kader and his family began in1997. The year when the election commission of India ordered an intensive revision or ‘clean up’ of electoral rolls in the state, following more than a decade-long conflict among ethnic groups and violent massacres. This exercise to identify and remove non-citizens from its rolls saw a large section of Muslims and Hindu minorities in the state being marked doubtful voters. Residents of Assam under suspicion of being illegal immigrants.

The letter ‘D’ attached to their names in the rolls announced their doubtful citizenship. In1997, Kader and his wives were among the approximately 3.7 lakh such people in the state. The label stigmatised their identity, snatching away their right to participate in the nation’s democratic process.