The son of agriculture labourers from Tardi village in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, Lal Singh, comes to Mumbai in 1997. Home meant poverty and struggle, Mumbai had city lights. He was one among the 2.1 crore migrants across India who migrated from villages to towns, and also among the 25 lakhs headed to Mumbai alone in that very decade. All in search of livelihoods. He works as a security guard, a wage labourer in a factory, an office helper, a dog-walker, a cook. But he finds a new passion and a new dream in the city. He discovers his love for acting and writing.

28 years in Mumbai, Lal Singh spends his days working to earn a living. But backstage, he is still honing his skills and nurturing his creative dreams. This is the story of Lal Singh and his long journey, intimidating and inspiring.