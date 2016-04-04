Pisda’s claims notwithstanding, the government's efforts to help the farmers remain largely on paper.
"The administration has distributed enough compensation to every deserving farmer, as per government policy. We have received complaints from some districts. The district collectors have been instructed to address these concerns," he says.
But, what if the problem lies in the compensation policy itself?
The damage cannot be ascertained from empty fields, as the crop has already been harvested. Officials have estimated the loss through rainfall data and the sale of the paddy crop.
According to state agriculture minister Brijmohan Aggarwal, "The task of distributing compensation money was assigned to the officials. The complaints, to some extent, are natural. But it is wrong to say that there is widespread anger among the farmers."
The Aam Aadmi Party's state convenor and agriculture expert Sanket Thakur contests this claim.
"The government is only pretending to help the farmers. It has passed the buck to the bureaucracy. The relief money is insufficient in the first place, and there are large-scale irregularities in the distribution," he alleges.
"Many more farmers would be forced to commit suicide if the situation does not improve. They cannot be left at the mercy of MNREGA alone," he says.
The original version of this story was published in the Raipur edition of the Rajasthan Patrika on February 29, 2016.
Translated from Hindi by Deepak Sharma