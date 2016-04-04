The relief criteria seem flawed and the process of applying them even more so. Only families with joint holdings of under 25 acres and who have suffered crop damage of 70 per cent or more can claim compensation. So families below that limit who have suffered 20-30 per cent crop damage, have been excluded. Indeed, even those with less than five acres complain of having been left out. Meanwhile those included in the list have been stymied by payment delays. In this state, even farms running to 20 acres can often be quite poor, as these are joint holdings of large families with several members.



According to the state government, Chhattisgarh has 37.46 lakh farmers, with over 80 per cent of them small cultivators. And nearly 70 per cent of the state’s 46.85 lakh hectares of agricultural land is unirrigated. In the 30 per cent that is irrigated, most have been left out on the excuse they are better off. But the groundwater crisis and breakdown of electric power means they have been hurt badly too.

The exclusion of huge numbers from the relief operations have resulted in distress that has spurred migration in many areas. Farmers feel they have little chance of being able to make up for their losses in the near future.

"Every farmer in our village is neck-deep in debt. Most have no seeds for the next season. They will have to leave their fields empty next year," says Rikhiram Sahu, an Achoti resident.