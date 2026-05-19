Hunger strikes, 165 days of rallies, road blockades, petitions to MLAs, staged deaths, physical immersion in filth…

That’s how long and how intensely municipal workers in Chennai agitated to get the state to hear their demands. This was not merely a protest; it was a historic struggle led by the city’s most oppressed people who refused to disappear quietly.

Speaking in December 2025, M. Mahalakshmi, a senior sanitary worker, termed the state’s lack of response as deeply caste-coded. “We have been protesting for over 130 days with no response. Temple workers were given permanent jobs without protest. Nurses’ demands were met in a week. But when Dalit sanitation workers ask for the same dignity, the state remains silent.”