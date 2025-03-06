The preparations for the annual festival of Kajliyaan begin nine days in advance when the people of Bundelkhand and Baghelkhand regions place grains of wheat in earthen pots. They are carefully nurtured and once they sprout, the grains are worshipped. These sprouted grains, known as khujlu are then placed in baskets and carried on the heads of women, who sing traditional folk songs on their way to the temple.

“We celebrate Kajliyaan with great fervour," says Mamta who also sings and plays the dholki (drum) as the women make their way to the temple in Pachgaon of Shahdol district.

This festival is special to these regions spread across parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Seen by locals as a festival of togetherness, it’s a time to forgive and move on. People believe that offering khujlu to someone ensures acceptance and restores harmony. Upper caste communities like the Brahmins and Rajputs host the Dhwaaja procession and performing puja rituals in their homes. Adivasi Gond and Baiga tribal communities celebrate with folk songs and dances.

“There used to be a fair-like atmosphere here,” says Ramswaroop Vishwakarma takes care of the temple. “Crowds would gather from far and wide to participate in the festivities. The air was filled with the sounds of bhajan-kirtan, and the entire village came alive with joy.”