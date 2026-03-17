In India, even love is political. Vincent Raj, founder of Evidence, an organisation fighting caste discrimination, says that Tamil Nadu has witnessed 65 caste-based ‘honour’ killings in the past eight years, yet only eight have ended with favourable verdicts.
To see other humans as equals, that is the most basic human value. Yet, I don’t know when our society will rise to that level. In the few instances that someone from a marginalised community progresses, their dignity is attacked, their stature crushed and their homes brought down with bulldozers.
In December 2022, in Vangaivayal village, Pudukkottai district, human faeces were dropped into a Dalit neighbourhood’s water tank, allegedly by upper caste men. The incident brought to the fore other prevalent caste discrimination practices in the area, including the "two-tumbler system" in local tea shops (separate tumblers for Dalits and other castes), and the barring of Dalits from entering the local Ayyanar temple.
Only 12 Dalit families live there, now struggling in the aftermath of the incident in which no one has been held accountable. To reach Vangaiyayal one must cross 12 police checkpoints, and journalists are still denied access.
Justice, for the oppressed, always comes after endless struggle.
As I finish writing this in December 2025, two sanitation workers in Trichy have died cleaning underground drains. The cycle continues.