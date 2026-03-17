The victory of a Dalit team was enough to provoke caste violence. As Devendraraaj was on his way to his exams, they stopped the bus, dragged him out, and slashed him on the road. When his father told me this, a shiver ran through my body. This violence was not about a game, it was about power. The idea that a Dalit student cannot win over dominant-caste boys in kabaddi is what lies beneath this brutal act. And Devendraraaj, ironically, is known as one of the best kabaddi players in his region.

The doctor told me that he had deep cuts on his head and hands, one of which was severe. His fingers had been partly severed and would take two to three months to heal. “The fingers must fuse properly before plastic surgery can be done,” the doctor said.

Devendraraaj is the eldest child of his parents. “I work in a brick kiln. I have two children. Devendraraaj is my eldest, he’s studying at a school in Palayamkottai. My younger one is a daughter. Both my wife and I go to the kiln every day,” said Thanga Ganesh.

He went on to speak quietly about his own life: “I had no awareness about caste when I was young. None of our teachers ever spoke about Ambedkar or Periyar. After my Class 10 exam, because of our financial struggles, I applied to an ITI [vocational technical training institute] to learn motor mechanics. The admission fee was 650 rupees, even that was hard to arrange. My mother borrowed money from others.

“I went there full of dreams, holding that money, eager to learn. But when I got there, the officers called out two or three of our names and said there were no seats. They pushed us out and locked the gates. I was one of them. I didn’t understand why. I cried in front of that gate. They said it was because I had fewer marks, but if that was true, why did I get an admission card in the first place? That question haunted me for years.”