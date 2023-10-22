Gani Sama is a 37-year-old naturalist and boatman at the Nal Sarovar lake and bird sanctuary in Gujarat. This 120 square kilometer lake in Viramgam tehsil of Ahmedabad district attracts many migratory birds coming through the Central Asian Flyway, from the Arctic Ocean to the Indian Ocean.

“I can identify more than 350 species of birds,” he says, including many of these migratory birds coming to Nal Sarovar. “Earlier, around 240 species of birds were spotted here, now the number has reached more than 315.”

Gani spent his childhood in and around the lake. “My father and my grandfather helped the forest department with the protection of these birds. They both worked as boatmen with the forest department and now I do the same,” he says. “[When] I started in 1997, sometimes I used to get work and other times I wouldn’t get anything,” he recalls.

Things changed in 2004 when the forest department hired him as a boatman for patrolling and protecting birds and, “I earn around 19,000 rupees a month now.”