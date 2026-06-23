It was a chilly December morning in 2021. Fog lined the roads as Amar Thorbole rode 70 kilometers towards the district police chief’s office in Solapur, Maharashtra. He carried with him a can of diesel and a matchbox.

Thorbole parked his bike, slowly uncorked the can and poured diesel all over himself even as he continued walking towards the police station. He struck the match. The hiss came first. The police came later.

In the two months leading up to this incident, loan recovery agents in his hometown of Barshi had been threatening the 38-year-old Thorbole and his family, holding him liable for a loan five times more than what he had asked for. And the police had refused to investigate his case because the men who allegedly defrauded him held significant political clout.

A year earlier, in May 2020, Thorbole, who belongs to the Maratha community, had planned to scale up his fresh snacks business. He purchased a plot of land using a sizable chunk of his savings. He planned to sell spices along with breakfast items like poha and vada that he was already serving at the stall; he also wanted to build a storage facility on the plot.

He decided to take out a loan of Rs. 5 lakh. Thorbole chose to apply for a loan at the Shiv Shakti Urban Co-Operative Bank because the branch manager, Ganesh Barangule, was a business partner of Thorbole’s former employer, Yuvraj Barangule.

The familiarity ensured that when Ganesh asked Thorbole to sign the papers again because “there was a mistake in the earlier application,” both Thorbole and his wife thought it a routine matter.

In early July (2020), Ganesh informed him that the loan had come through and asked him to deposit 10 signed blank cheques as guarantee for the loan repayments.

The couple complied without question. “We had a good relationship,” says Thorbole’s wife, Sujata, 34. “We trusted them [Ganesh and Yuvraj].”

The trust held out for a year and then recovery agents barged into their home and threatened Sujata that the bank would confiscate their property if Thorbole didn’t continue repaying his housing loan of Rs. 25 lakhs. “I was confused,” she says.