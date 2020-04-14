“I’m feeling sad that this year there are no celebrations for Ambedkar Jayanti because of corona,” says Kusumtai Sonawane, in whose home we first recorded this rendition of the famous lullaby. That was back in March 2018 and it was sung by Pramila Kamble and others in Nandgaon village of Pune district’s Mulshi taluka.



Kusumtai, in her 70s, told me on the phone that the coronavirus crisis and the lockdown are most alarming. “I have never seen anything like this before. It really worries me. Our ration shops are open, but we have still not received any free rations that were promised.” On the day I talked to her, she was harvesting the crop of harbara (Bengal gram) in her field in the morning.

The women of Nandgaon sing these lines from a poem by Dhondubhau Shinde in a paalana (lullaby) about the birth of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. The song brings to life the joys and aspirations of his parents Ramji and Bhimabai Ambedkar, and the celebrations in the village during the first 12 days in the life of the newborn Bhim, with a distinct verse for each day.

Dhondubhau lived in nearby Hadshi, his father Namdev’s village. But his mother, Bagubai Kamble, was from Nandgaon and inherited her parents’ home as she had no siblings. So Dhondubhau and his two brothers belonged to both Hadshi and Nandgaon. Dhondubhau passed away when he was in his 50s, over a decade ago.

