Adivasi livelihoods continue to depend on the forest, but with the restrictions, they are afraid to sell in the open, and end up making a distress sale. Most wait for a weekly haat (market) at Barkatha, about 70 km from Bhabhua, the administrative headquarters of Kaimur district. The haat, which comes alive every Sunday on both sides of the road, sells everything from food to kitchen essentials, and 6-7 traders (all non Adivasi) come to buy forest produce like chironji, mahua and more.

Shahid Afridi, 28, is one such trader who visits the haat every weekend to buy forest produce. Earlier his father would buy forest produce. He says, “Adivasis are unable to take their produce to urban markets because they fear action by the forest department. They don't get a good price in the rural market.”

Afridi explains that the flow of forest produce has decreased compared to earlier times because of stricter regulations regarding forest produce. "Earlier, I used to take two carts of forest produce from this market. This time, I am only able to take one cart."

In 2022, Afridi's shop at Adhaura market was raided and quintals of mahua and other forest produce were confiscated. This has made traders fearful, dropping prices even further.

“They [forest officials] won't let us touch mahua trees. Now they don't even let us touch wood. If we go into the forest, they threaten us,” says Lal Bihari Oraon. A daily wage worker, he packs forest produce at Barkatha haat. “Adivasis have a right to the forest. If they don't let us touch it, the poor Adivasis will die. It is because of the forest that the Adivasis are happy."

Srinath says earlier one could go anywhere to sell – finding the best prices. “The situation is no longer what it used to be. We would load items like mahua, piyar [Pyrus pashia], harre [Terminalia chebula], and other produce onto trucks and transport them all the way to Sherghati in Gaya, as we could fetch a good price there.”

However, that practice has now ceased. Even trucks refuse to take forest produce for fear of getting pulled up.

“We are forced to sell our produce clandestinely. While the market rate for mahua stands at 80 rupees per kilo, we are compelled to sell it to local traders for less than 50 rupees per kilo. They won't even allow us to carry as little as five kilos of mahua on a bus,” Srinath adds.