The ship owners claim that they themselves are in losses, with insurance companies refusing to cover Salaya-made dhows sailing across war zones for the past two years. They even deny compensation for already insured vessels sailing through such zones.

“Even when I lost my ship, I did not receive any help from the government. I have paid 13.5 lakh rupees in insurance premiums to the Indian insurance company, but I have received nothing,” says a Salaya ship owner Sultan Ahmad Sanghar. “The expenses for visas and tickets for my workers rescued from my ship by the Omani coast guard were borne by me.” He is referring to his ship Haji Ali that was on its way from Somalia to Dubai, another one to get struck by a missile in the Strait of Hormuz. It was carrying 480 cattle and 1,800 sheep and goats for a mandatory Haj ritual of the annual sacrifice.

Aejaz Akbar Sanghar, 30, and 14 others who were on the ship learned through a WhatsApp group that the MVS Faiz E Sulaimani had sunk after an attack four days ago. But Haji Ali was already at the sea on May 13, 2026. “It was 3:00 am, and our destination was still five hours away when a missile struck the ship near the coast of Oman,” Aejaz says. “We did not have enough balance on our phones to call our Indian vessel owner, so we called the Somalian trader to report. We were terrified. We could hear the desperate cries of animals struggling to survive. The lifeboat could only accommodate 12 people, but all 14 of us still stood on it until the Oman coast guards arrived to rescue us.”